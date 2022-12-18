Texas defeats Louisville to capture 2022 National Championship

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - - Logan Eggleston, the National Player of the Year and Final Four Most Outstanding Player, had 19 kills, seven digs and three blocks to lead top-seeded Texas to a three-set sweep of Louisville to give the Longhorns their third NCAA championship.

Dani Busboom Kelly showing appreciation for Nebraska and the support for Louisville not just in Omaha but throughout the whole year.



The Longhorns scored the last four points of the third set, with Eggleston’s kill leading to a championship clinching ace by Keonilei Akana. Texas won by scores of 25-22, 25-14 and 26-24 to capture a third championships, the second for coach Jarrett Elliott. The Longhorns also won in 1988. Louisville was the first ACC team to reach the championship game.

