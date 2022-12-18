Texas defeats Louisville to capture 2022 National Championship

Texas wins 2022 National Championship
Texas wins 2022 National Championship(koln)
By AP
Published: Dec. 17, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - - Logan Eggleston, the National Player of the Year and Final Four Most Outstanding Player, had 19 kills, seven digs and three blocks to lead top-seeded Texas to a three-set sweep of Louisville to give the Longhorns their third NCAA championship.

The Longhorns scored the last four points of the third set, with Eggleston’s kill leading to a championship clinching ace by Keonilei Akana. Texas won by scores of 25-22, 25-14 and 26-24 to capture a third championships, the second for coach Jarrett Elliott. The Longhorns also won in 1988. Louisville was the first ACC team to reach the championship game.

