Two people hospitalized after dog-bite incident in north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police and Lincoln Animal Control responded to a dog-bite incident near the 2800 block of Candlewood Lane on Sunday.

According to LPD, the incident was called in at around 10:22 a.m. Two individuals, a man and a woman, were injured and taken to a local hospital.

The dog was captured by Animal Control.

This incident is currently under investigation.

