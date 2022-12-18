Two people hospitalized after dog-bite incident in north Lincoln
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police and Lincoln Animal Control responded to a dog-bite incident near the 2800 block of Candlewood Lane on Sunday.
According to LPD, the incident was called in at around 10:22 a.m. Two individuals, a man and a woman, were injured and taken to a local hospital.
The dog was captured by Animal Control.
This incident is currently under investigation.
