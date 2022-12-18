Two people hospitalized after dog-bite incident in north Lincoln

(MGN)
By Jacob Elliott
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police and Lincoln Animal Control responded to a dog-bite incident near the 2800 block of Candlewood Lane on Sunday.

According to LPD, the incident was called in at around 10:22 a.m. Two individuals, a man and a woman, were injured and taken to a local hospital.

The dog was captured by Animal Control.

This incident is currently under investigation. Stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious crash involving semi on HWY 6
Omaha teen killed in crash on Highway 6
Friday morning, investigators arrested 43-year-old Carrie Jones, the wife of homicide suspect...
Wife of Laurel quadruple homicide suspect arrested
Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center –...
Community Corrections Center – Lincoln reports missing inmate
Mickey Joseph
Mickey Joseph no longer on Husker coaching staff
Rev. Paula Stecker of the Christ the King Lutheran Church stands in front of a memorial set up...
Anti-LGBTQ hate thrives online, spurs fears of more violence

Latest News

A sensory-friendly Santa holds a child on his lap at the Autism Family Network holiday party
Autism Family Network hosts holiday party
Children on the spectrum got a chance to meet Santa in a welcoming way Saturday
Sensory-friendly Christmas party for AFN
Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday Forecast: Cold but not quite as cold
The Lincoln Firefighter’s Benefit Association delivered meal boxes to families across the city...
Lincoln Firefighter’s Benefit Association hands out meal boxes to families across the city