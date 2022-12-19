College View Farmers Market visits downtown Lincoln for Harvest Market

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The holiday season brings families and friends together, often with food. When it comes to those holiday meals it can be fun to incorporate some seasonal foods items.

Local farmers said incorporating seasonal produce grown close to the capital city can make the holiday season that much more rich. The Sunday Farmers Market at College View extended the life of its season by hosting an Indoor Winter Holiday Harvest Market, similar to the harvest markets they hosted through November. It’s the 11th they’ve hosted.

Locals flooded the conference room of the Graduate Hotel to get their hands on some holiday harvest items.

Charuth Van Beuzekom owns Dutch Girl Creamery at Shadow Brook Farms outside of Lincoln

“This market really allows us to extend our season,” Van Beuzekom said.

Sunday’s Market gave Shadow Brook Farms and other vendors the ability to extend their seasons.

“The main season is finished but this is the last hoorah, so to speak, for all the vegetables that are still really beautiful,” Van Beuzekom said.

It’s not just produce that was available, but some great gift options.

“Cheese is available all year round so that’s always available but its a great gift and a good celebration food,” Van Beuzekom said.

Sunday’s market also gives customers the ability to skip busy grocery stores to stock up for their holiday meals. Duane Wolff of Wolff Farms drove in from Norfolk for the market.

“It’s nice to buy fresh and nice to buy local, you’re helping the local economy out and helping farmers out,’ Wolff said. “And we guarantee everything we sell is good, and it’s organic so we feel safe selling it.

From squash, brussels sprouts and jams, there are plenty of foods to incorporate into your holiday meal this year.

“Of course we all know sweet potatoes are a wonderful holiday winter vegetable that’s a storage crop, but you can also have cabbage, lots of great slaws are made with cabbages, beets of course carrots,” Van Beuzekom said.

This is the last market they will be hosting for the season. The next market for College View will be in April of 2023.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.