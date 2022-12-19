Crash involving car and semi north of Lincoln

First responders are investigating a serious crash north of Lincoln near 70th Street and...
First responders are investigating a serious crash north of Lincoln near 70th Street and Waverly Road.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a car and a semi truck north of Lincoln Monday afternoon.

The crash was reported at 3:50 p.m. near 70th Street and Waverly Road.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said a vehicle traveling northbound on 70th Street failed to stop at a stop sign. A semi, heading eastbound, hit the vehicle sending it into the ditch.

The driver is was taken to the hospital with minor, non-life-threatening injuries. The semi driver was examined on scene and did not suffer any injuries.

Seat belts were used by both parties.

Stay with 1011now.com for updates on this developing story.

