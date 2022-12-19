Crash involving car and semi north of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a car and a semi truck north of Lincoln Monday afternoon.

The crash was reported at 3:50 p.m. near 70th Street and Waverly Road.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said a vehicle traveling northbound on 70th Street failed to stop at a stop sign. A semi, heading eastbound, hit the vehicle sending it into the ditch.

The driver is was taken to the hospital with minor, non-life-threatening injuries. The semi driver was examined on scene and did not suffer any injuries.

Seat belts were used by both parties.

