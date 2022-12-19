Howard County Sheriff’s Office arrests 10 people for illegal rooster fights

By KSNB Local4
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - Howard County Sheriff’s Office arrested 10 people for illegal rooster fighting on Saturday.

Deputies received a 911 call about illegal gambling activity involving roosters in rural Howard County and investigated the report, along with Nebraska Games and Parks, at around 4:30 p.m. A search warrant was obtained for the property.

After the search, 10 individuals were arrested and the animals seized for illegal gambling involving pitting animals to fight against each other.

