Huskers face Queens in Battle in the Vault

Nebraska Athletics
Dec. 19, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Nebraska finishes non-conference action Tuesday night, as it plays Queens University in Campio’s Battle in the Vault event. The matchup is one of three games at Pinnacle Bank Arena that day. Tickets are only available for Tuesday’s contest by visiting Ticketmaster.com, Pinnaclebankarena.com or at the Pinnacle Bank Arena box office on Monday and Tuesday, as Tuesday’s game was not included in 2022-23 season-ticket packages. One ticket gets fans into all three games during the day.

The Nebraska-Queens matchup will tipoff at 6:30 p.m. or 30 minutes following the conclusion of the matchup between Drake and No. 17/20 Mississippi State, which will begin at 4 p.m. The day begins with a matchup featuring Concordia against Oklahoma Wesleyan at 1 p.m. The Nebraska-Queens game will be available at B1G+ and on the Huskers Radio Network, while the other two games will be exclusively available at Ballertv.com

Nebraska (6-6) heads into Tuesday night’s game looking to bounce back following a 71-56 loss to Kansas State in Kansas City on Saturday night. NU trimmed a 19-point deficit to seven with under two minutes remaining, but the Wildcats went 9-of-10 from the line in the final 1:19 to hold on. NU shot just 32 percent and committed 18 turnovers which led to 19 Wildcat points.

One bright spot in the loss to Kansas State was the performances off the bench from Wilhelm Breidenbach and Jamarques Lawence. Breidenbach led NU with 13 points and five rebounds in 21 minutes, while Lawrence set season bests in points (nine), rebounds (five) and 3-pointers (two) in a career-high 18 minutes of work. Their effort helped NU enjoy a 27-7 advantage in bench points.

Queens University comes into Tuesday’s Battle in the Vault with a 9-2 record following an 78-75 win at East Tennessee on Dec. 14. A.J. McKee led five Royals in double figures with 16 points. Queens used a 42-31 advantage on the glass and had 23 second-chance points en route to its third straight win.

Following Tuesday’s game, the Huskers will be off until resuming Big Ten play against Iowa on Dec. 29.

