Jeff Sims commits to Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Jeff Sims, a highly rated dual threat quarterback, committed to the University of Nebraska on Sunday.

Sims spent the last three seasons at Georgia Tech where he started in 23 games, passing for 4,464 yards and 30 touchdowns. Sims was also effective in the run game, rushing for 1,152 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Sims joins a packed quarterback room that still includes last years starter and Texas transfer Casey Thompson. Along with Thompson, Chubba Purdy and Logan Smothers are also both still on the roster and both saw time in 2022.

