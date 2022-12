LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue is on the scene battling a 3-alarm fire at Komi Auto near 22nd & Y street Sunday night.

LFR is working to put out flames that broke out inside Komi Auto near 22nd & Y. Y Street is shut down from 21st to 23rd. (Ryan Swanigan)

RIGHT NOW: @LNKFireRescue is trying to put out a moderately large two-alarm fire at Komi Auto at 22nd & Y Streets. Y Street is shut down from 21st to 23rd. Crews having a tough time putting out the flames, which started a little after 10:30pm. pic.twitter.com/Z24cZffv9q — Ryan Swanigan🎙 (@TheRyanSwanigan) December 19, 2022

