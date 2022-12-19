Lincoln Public Schools adjusts finals schedules, continues to monitor weather forecasts

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools announced on Monday that they will be monitoring the weather forecasts this week and will follow their protocols for announcing any changes to the school schedule. Individuals can find those protocols on the LPS website.

If a decision to close the schools on Thursday is made on Wednesday, LPS will call to notify families by 10 p.m. If the school closing decision is made early on Thursday morning, phone calls to homes will begin as early as 5:45 a.m.

The community can also check the LPS website for the latest information.

LPS said they know that school closures can cause hardships for families, and for that reason LPS tries to remain open during inclement weather whenever possible. LPS believes one of the safest places for students is in school buildings.

Should parents and families decide to keep their children home during inclement weather, even if schools have not been closed by the superintendent, families will need to communicate their child’s absence to the school and students are responsible for making up any missing assignments.

LPS has asked high school administrators to make adjustments to the finals week schedule in the event the forecast actually develops on Thursday to help ensure a successful completion of the first semester before Winter Break.

High School principals will communicate the adjustments to families Monday afternoon. Thursday will be used as an opportunity for high school students to come in and work with teachers and catch up on missing work.

Middle school and elementary school principals will also work with teachers to adjust their end of semester final tests and project due dates to ensure students are able to complete the first semester successfully.

