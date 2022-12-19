Lincoln woman assaulted and robbed by men in stolen truck

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman was assaulted and robbed at gunpoint early Monday morning. Lincoln Police are trying to track down the assailants and the stolen truck they were in.

Police said the crime spree started around 2:20 a.m. when a red 2020 Dodge Ram was stolen from someone’s driveway near Capitol Beach.

Officers spotted it, and a stolen Chevy Silverado, speeding away from the Git N Split on West O Street.

Around 5 a.m., officers were called out to a robbery near 40th and Normal, where a 59-year-old woman said four unknown men approached her as she opened her garage door. She said one of the men hit her twice, knocking her to the ground. She told police one of the men threatened her with a handgun. They ran off with her purse, and got into a truck matching the description of the stolen Dodge Ram.

Officers are asking anyone who may know where that truck is to call 911 and not approach it.

The red 2020 Dodge Ram has Nebraska license plate WKR323.

Police said the Chevy Silverado was stolen Sunday morning in the Hartley neighborhood southeast of 27th and Vine after the owner left it running and unlocked. The vehicle was later ditched in a parking lot near 22nd and Vine Streets.

