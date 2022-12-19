NDOT reports 19 deaths in November on Nebraska roadways

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - During the month of November 2022, nineteen people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

According to a press release from NDOT eight of the fifteen vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts. Twelve of the fatalities were in rural locations with one occurring on the interstate, twelve on other highways, and six on local roads. Three of the twelve fatalities occurred with pedestrians, one involved a motorcyclist, and icy road conditions contributed to one fatality as well.

In comparison, fifteen fatalities occurred on Nebraska roadways in November of 2021, according to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.