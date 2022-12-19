A sweet place to visit in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. (KOLN) - If you are traveling through northeast Nebraska, you might consider a trip to downtown Norfolk to enjoy all of the shops there, including 4th Street Sweets.

Stephanie Fleming runs the business with her husband, Brian. “We are just a mom and pop store, and we are offering gourmet chocolates and retro candies,” Fleming said. “We use Guittard chocolate, which is made in San Francisco. We offer that, along with a hometown experience. Here, you can get to know the owners of the shop you are buying your chocolates from. We offer gift trays and baskets, and corporate gifting. It’s also a fun experience for kids to come in, and pick out their own piece of candy.”

“I worked for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in Colorado for a while,” Fleming said. “There I learned a lot about chocolate tempering, how to make caramel, and just how to make people happy with sweets. I’m obsessed with retro candy, and it’s really fun to go out and source it, and then see people’s reactions when they find something they haven’t seen in a long time.”

Fleming says on your first visit, you need to try a “buckeye”, which is a peanut butter blossom dipped in chocolate. “I also make peanut brittle, and the Rocky Road fudge seems to be everyone’s favorite around here, " Fleming said. “Sometimes people find us just because they are shopping downtown. But, we also have a big Facebook following, and I post my fudge flavors every week.”

The owner of 4th Street Sweets says it’s fun being in downtown Norfolk. “I think post-COVID, we all want to lean on our communities more,” Fleming said. “I think it’s fun to shop local, and support other people. People have a store because it’s something they are passionate about. We lived in Colorado, and we wanted to slow down and live in a smaller town. We picked Norfolk, and we wanted our store to be here in this downtown area that is growing so beautifully.”

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.