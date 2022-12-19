Trucker faces felony charges after chase across Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A North Dakota man faces felony charges after a pursuit crossing six counties in Nebraska last week.

Lancaster County prosecutors charged Kasey Martinson, 56, of Sanborn, North Dakota, with Assault on an Officer using a Motor Vehicle, Leaving the Scene of an Injury Accident and Operating a Motor Vehicle to Avoid Arrest. He’s scheduled in court Tuesday morning for a bond review hearing and then again on Jan. 17, 2023, for another hearing.

In a press release, the state patrol said a trooper stopped Martinson’s semi near Waverly after he was seen driving recklessly. The patrol claims that Martinson then backed his flat-bed trailer into the trooper’s cruiser causing a head injury to the trooper. He then fled the scene west-bound on Interstate 80.

The patrol said state troopers and sheriff’s deputies pursued Martinson’s vehicle through Seward, York and Hamilton counties. Troopers used stop sticks in Hall County to slow down Martinson’s truck, but he kept going even though he had lost multiple tires. The patrol claims Martinson swerved at several marked law enforcement vehicles during the chase. He was eventually stopped in Buffalo County about 20 miles west of Kearney on Interstate 80. The pursuit lasted about 2 1/2 hours.

The patrol said Martinson then refused to leave the semi. After about an hour, troopers used a K9 to force him out.

The injured trooper was treated and released at a Lincoln hospital for minor injuries. Martinson was treated at CHI-Good Samaritan hospital in Kearney, but was later transferred to the Lancaster County jail, where he’s being held on $500,000 bond.

