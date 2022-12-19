Winter weather causes messy morning commute, crews treating streets

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Winter weather is causing a messy morning commute in Lincoln, with numerous crashes and slow driving speeds.

Snow started falling early Monday morning, quickly making driving conditions difficult.

The City of Lincoln is now out treating the roads. The following information was released:

City operations: City crews are treating arterial routes and bridges with granular salt pre-wet with brine. Traffic Management will monitor weather conditions and additional crews are standing by.

National Weather Service: A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until noon today, Monday, December 19. Freezing drizzle and light snow are possible.

Weather conditions: Overcast with light snow and freezing drizzle.

Street conditions: Snowy, with patches of light icing. Drivers should be alert for slick spots.

