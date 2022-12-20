Cold and calm Tuesday, then brutal weather conditions late Wednesday through Friday

Monday Evening Forecast Update
By Brandon Rector
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Tuesday will be a quiet weather day compared to what is in the forecast for late Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Bitterly cold temperatures, dangerous wind chills and possible blizzard conditions will impact the area late Wednesday through Friday. The weather should improve some for the Christmas holiday weekend, but it will remain very cold.

The bulk of Tuesday looks to be partly cloudy with cold temperatures and winds 5 to 15 mph from the north and northeast.

Tuesday Low Temperatures
Tuesday Low Temperatures(KOLN)
Tuesday High Temperatures
Tuesday High Temperatures(KOLN)

A storm system will impact the area Wednesday through Friday. It is going to be bitterly cold with strong winds and snow likely. A Winter Storm Watch is in place for much of Nebraska and Northern Kansas Wednesday into Friday. A Wind Chill Warning in effect for much of Nebraska Wednesday night into Saturday. Wednesday should be mostly cloudy and becoming breezy. Thursday looks to be mainly cloudy and windy. Friday should be partly cloudy and windy. Snow could begin for part of the area Wednesday afternoon, but the best chance for the bulk of the area will be Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The snow should taper off from west to east late Thursday morning or Thursday afternoon. Arctic air will move in behind the cold front Wednesday night and remain in place into the weekend. Windy conditions (wind speeds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph) are likely Wednesday night through Friday night. This in combination with the snow will lead to possible blizzard conditions. That means visibility could be one-quarter of a mile or less at times. Driving conditions will likely be dangerous. With wind chills -25 to -50 Wednesday night through Friday night, frostbite can occur on exposed skin in as little as 5 to 10 minutes. Snowfall totals look to be light to moderate at this time. Be sure you have multiple ways to get the latest weather information as power outages will be possible too.

Winter Storm Watch in effect for much of the area Wednesday - Friday.
Winter Storm Watch in effect for much of the area Wednesday - Friday.(KOLN)
Wind Chill Warning in effect for much of the area Wednesday night into Saturday.
Wind Chill Warning in effect for much of the area Wednesday night into Saturday.(KOLN)
Wednesday Low Temperatures
Wednesday Low Temperatures(KOLN)
Wednesday High Temperatures
Wednesday High Temperatures(KOLN)
Thursday Low Temperatures
Thursday Low Temperatures(KOLN)
Thursday Morning Wind Chill
Thursday Morning Wind Chill(KOLN)
Thursday High Temperatures
Thursday High Temperatures(KOLN)
Friday Low Temperatures
Friday Low Temperatures(KOLN)
Friday Morning Wind Chill
Friday Morning Wind Chill(KOLN)
Friday High Temperatures
Friday High Temperatures(KOLN)
7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

