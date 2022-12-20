Guy Fieri gives police officers free pizza: ‘much appreciated’

Guy Fieri surprised the Ocala Police Department with free pizzas. (Source: WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - Food Network star Guy Fieri surprised officers at a Florida police department this week with some free food.

The Ocala Police Department said Fieri recently stopped by to deliver pizzas to its hard-working staff.

Ocala police shared photos of their encounter with the TV star and chef to start the holiday week.

“The pizza donation was much appreciated. Thank you, Mr. Fieri for your thoughtfulness and generosity,” Ocala police posted on social media.

Officers said Fieri donated 10 pizzas overnight to the department.

Guy Fieri of Food Network fame is known for his adventurous spirit in the kitchen as well as his generous heart. Over...

Posted by Ocala Police Department on Monday, December 19, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kasey Martinson faces felony charges after a December 15 pursuit on Interstate 80 which covered...
Trucker faces felony charges after chase across Nebraska
First responders are investigating a serious crash north of Lincoln near 70th Street and...
Person hospitalized after crash north of Lincoln
McCool Junction High School student dies in crash with semi
Winter Weather Advisory until Noon Monday. Area of snow and freezing drizzle.
Dangerous winter weather expected this week
LFR is working to put out flames that broke out inside Komi Auto near 22nd & Y. Y Street is...
North Lincoln fire causes $225,000 in damage

Latest News

The Capitol is seen amid holiday lights.
Millions to lose Medicaid coverage under Congress’ plan
FILE - Sonya Eddy arrives at the Winter TCA Fox All-Star Party at the Langham Huntington Hotel...
‘General Hospital’ actress Sonya Eddy dies at 55
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Zelenskyy visits front line; Putin praises troops in Kremlin
FILE - The Trump Organization was convicted earlier this month on fraud charges for helping...
Trump’s tax returns being discussed by congressional panel