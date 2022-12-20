Police investigating late-night robbery at fast food restaurant in southeast Lincoln

LPD File Photo
LPD File Photo(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a late-night robbery at fast food restaurant in Lincoln.

Monday night, around 10:04 p.m., LPD officers were dispatched to the Wendy’s, near S 48th and Van Dorn Streets, on a report of a robbery.

According to LPD, responding officers spoke with the manager who reported that he was outside the restaurant smoking when he was approached by an unknown man.

Police claim that the stranger displayed a handgun and told the manager he was being robbed. According to police, the man escorted the manager back into the restaurant where he removed a money bag from the safe and cash from the register.

LPD said the suspect ran out the back door.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

