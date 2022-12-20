Quiet and cold Tuesday, cold, wind and snow arrive Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Tuesday afternoon will be cold be relatively calm. Temperatures on Wednesday will be a bit warmer out ahead of a strong cold front. Mostly cloudy skies expected on Wednesday with areas of freezing drizzle and snow showers in the afternoon. The cold front will move through Nebraska by late Wednesday evening. Temperatures Wednesday night are expected to plummet with an increasing north wind. Snow will become more widespread Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The snow is expected to taper off by late Thursday morning however, a north-northwest wind 25 to 30 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph will continue to create blizzard conditions. Temperatures will be below zero Thursday with wind chills from 30 to 50 degrees below zero. The blowing snow and bitterly cold temperatures and wind chills will continue Thursday night into Friday.

Partly to mostly sunny Tuesday afternoon with highs in the teens to lower 20s. North-northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Cold temperatures Tuesday. (1011 Weather)

Increasing clouds and cold with lows in the single digits. Temperatures may start to rise by sunrise Thursday. East-northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Cold temperatures Tuesday night. (1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy Wednesday with areas of freezing drizzle and light snow, especially in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Snow will increase Wednesday evening and it will become very wind. Blizzard conditions likely Wednesday night into Thursday morning. North-northeast wind increasing 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Not as cold Wednesday. (1011 Weather)

Winter storm watch Wednesday night until Friday evening. For snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning and then blizzard conditions continuing into Friday. North wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph.

Wind chill warning Wednesday night until Noon Saturday. Wind chills will range from 30 to 50 below at times Wednesday night until Saturday morning.

Winter Storm Watch in effect for much of the area Wednesday - Friday. (KOLN)

Dangerous, bitter cold wind chills expected through Saturday. (1011 Weather)

Heaviest snow expected in far eastern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Temperatures will drop well below zero Thursday morning and remain below zero Thursday afternoon.

Low temperatures into Thursday morning will range between -10° and -25° across the state. (KOLN)

Bitterly cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills Thursday. (1011 Weather)

Very cold temperatures will continue Friday and Saturday. Not as cold on Christmas and Monday.

WEATHER ALERT DAY WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY: Blizzard conditions with dangerous wind chill values. (1011 Weather)

