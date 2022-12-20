Stolen truck used in violent robbery recovered

(MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said a stolen truck used in a violent robbery has been recovered.

Police found the red 2020 Dodge Ram abandoned near 29th and E Streets Monday. The truck was stolen from someone’s driveway near Capitol Beach earlier in the day.

Officers spotted it, and a stolen Chevy Silverado, speeding away from the Git N Split on West O Street.

Around 5 a.m., officers were called out to a robbery near 40th and Normal, where a 59-year-old woman said four unknown men approached her as she opened her garage door. She said one of the men hit her twice, knocking her to the ground. She told police one of the men threatened her with a handgun. They ran off with her purse, and got into a truck matching the description of the stolen Dodge Ram.

Police said the Chevy Silverado was stolen Sunday morning in the Hartley neighborhood southeast of 27th and Vine after the owner left it running and unlocked. The vehicle was later ditched in a parking lot near 22nd and Vine Streets.

Officers are asking anyone with information to contact police at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

