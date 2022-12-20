Woman finds sick bald eagle in driveway

After finding a sick bald eagle, a woman in Georgetown County is making sure the bird gets treated. (Source: WCSC)
By Dylan Leatherwood and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – A woman in South Carolina stepped outside to quite the surprise when she found a sick bald eagle in her driveway.

Noticing the bird was sick or injured, the woman took it to a Georgetown County fire station for help.

Fire crews said they then contacted the Center for Birds of Prey, a bird sanctuary in Awendaw.

The center agreed to take the bird in for evaluation and treatment, where it is recovering. Officials didn’t clarify what was wrong with the bird.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kasey Martinson faces felony charges after a December 15 pursuit on Interstate 80 which covered...
Trucker faces felony charges after chase across Nebraska
First responders are investigating a serious crash north of Lincoln near 70th Street and...
Person hospitalized after crash north of Lincoln
McCool Junction High School student dies in crash with semi
Winter Weather Advisory until Noon Monday. Area of snow and freezing drizzle.
Dangerous winter weather expected this week
LFR is working to put out flames that broke out inside Komi Auto near 22nd & Y. Y Street is...
North Lincoln fire causes $225,000 in damage

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post...
Postal Service pledges move to all-electric delivery fleet
Snake Island has become a symbol of defiance.
A tour of Ukraine's Snake Island
FILE - A woman in Afghanistan is selling crafts.
Taliban bans women from universities in Afghanistan
In September, a DNA sample of “John Doe 1978” helped investigators identify the teen as Kenneth...
Police use DNA to identify teen found dead on the street in 1978