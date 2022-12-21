Follow these tips to avoid accidental carbon monoxide poisoning

CO detector
CO detector(Jared Austin)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 21, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Due to forecasts for extreme cold and high winds in the area over the next several days, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) urges residents to take precautions to protect themselves from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Carbon monoxide (CO) is an odorless and colorless gas and is referred to as the “invisible killer” because it can render victims unconscious or too weak to escape before they experience other symptoms of CO poisoning such as nausea, dizziness, sleepiness, lethargy, difficulty breathing and seizures.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) about 430 Americans die every year from accidental CO poisoning, and an additional 50,000 people in the U.S. visit hospital emergency departments each year due to accidental CO poisoning.

In winter storm events, CO poisoning is most commonly the result of individuals trying to provide heat and electricity during electrical power outages. To be prepared for such events, follow these important life-saving tips:

  • Check CO and smoke alarms. Make sure battery-powered or battery back-up CO and smoke detectors are installed on every level and inside each bedroom of your home. Test all CO and smoke detectors to make sure they are working properly, and replace batteries as needed. CO detectors over seven years old should be replaced. Never ignore an alarm when it sounds – get outside immediately and call 911.
  • Never operate a portable generator inside any indoor space, including garages or sheds. Portable generators should be operated at least 20 feet away from homes, and the generator’s exhaust should be directed away from the home and away from any other nearby occupied structures. Do not operate a generator in an outside porch or carport.
  • Do not use a gas oven or range, charcoal briquets, camp stove, or other gasoline or charcoal-burning device to heat your home. Do not burn anything in a stove or fireplace that isn’t properly vented to the outdoors.
  • Do not warm up cars inside of a garage. Pull cars out of the garage and close the garage door to warm up vehicles. Make sure vehicle exhaust is free from obstruction.

If you suspect that you are experiencing CO poisoning symptoms, get fresh air immediately. Leave the home and call 911. CO can remain in your bloodstream for up to 24 hours, therefore, do not return indoors just because you start feeling better.

For more information and more CO and fire safety tips, visit the CDC’s Winter Weather Safety page at https://www.cdc.gov/disasters/winter/duringstorm/indoorsafety.html. You can also call the LLCHD’s Air Quality Program at 402-441-8040 with any questions.

