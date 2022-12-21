Food Bank of Lincoln distributions on pace with height of pandemic

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For decades, the Food Bank of Lincoln has served the Southeast Nebraska community. As Nebraskans approach the holiday season, the Food Bank is serving thousands in our community, similar to pandemic levels.

According to the Food Bank of Lincoln, there were over 1,500 households helped during their distributions on Dec. 16 and 17. Vice President of Fundraising and Engagement, John Mabry said that number is even higher than the peak during the pandemic.

“While this time is very busy, we’re bracing for a January where we are expecting high numbers in our distributions,” Mabry said. “The amount of households we are seeing right now is rivaling the height of the pandemic and we can help in a lot of ways.”

December’s distributions are part of an even bigger trend. In November, the Food Bank of Lincoln served nearly 44,000 households. During the same time period in 2021, only 30,000.

During the holidays, the Food Bank typically sees more traffic and families in need of help. In the 16 counties served, there are 49,810 food-insecure individuals , including almost 15,000 children. The next food distribution will be at their distribution center in Northwest Lincoln from 2:30 to 4 p.m.

In November 2022, there were 1,064 volunteers and Mabry said the Food Bank is always looking for help. You can find volunteer and donation opportunities on their website.

