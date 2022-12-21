Grocery stores see surge of shoppers

With a storm brewing and the holidays just days away, shoppers are hitting the aisles before the weather keeps them home.
By Samantha Bernt
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With a storm brewing and the holidays just days away, shoppers are hitting the aisles before the weather keeps them home.

Grocery stores big and small are gearing up for a surge of shoppers.

One shopper who stopped by Leon’s Gourmet Grocer on Tuesday said she finished up what’s left of her holiday shopping just in time before severe weather could make running any errands next to impossible.

Chad Winters, a co-owner of Leon’s, said this years shopping surge started ahead of schedule.

“When the forecast started coming out, I think people started worrying that they’re not going to be able to get there and so they started coming early,” Winters said.

Winters said for now they’re well stocked on any last minute items you may need before heading into the holidays, but that may not last for long.

“Our supplies are holding pretty steady. But you know, we worry are we going to run out odds and ends,” Winters said. “As the week goes on and on, it’ll become tougher and tougher.”

WEATHER ALERT DAY: Accumulating snow, dangerous cold arrives for the second half of the week

