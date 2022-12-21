High School Basketball Scores (Dec. 20)

By Eddie Messel
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school basketball scores and highlights from Tuesday December 20th.

BOYS SCORES:

Alma 51, Medicine Valley 39

Amherst 71, Gothenburg 54

Ansley-Litchfield 59, Sandhills/Thedford 44

Ashland-Greenwood 52, Wahoo 49

Aurora 50, Norris 45

Bancroft-Rosalie 69, Pender 29

Bellevue West 77, Park Hill, Mo. 53

Bishop Neumann 59, Omaha Gross Catholic 55

Blair 57, Hastings 37

Boone Central 50, Kearney Catholic 30

Chadron 67, Torrington, Wyo. 59

Columbus Lakeview 58, Clarkson/Leigh 50

Columbus Scotus 47, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 35

Crete 64, Waverly 38

Doniphan-Trumbull 54, Sandy Creek 37

Douglas County West 56, West Point-Beemer 38

Dundy County-Stratton 62, Wauneta-Palisade 22

Elkhorn Mount Michael 74, Lincoln Lutheran 54

Elmwood-Murdock 58, Falls City 37

Fillmore Central 53, Hastings St. Cecilia 45, OT

Friend 71, Exeter/Milligan 47

Grand Island Central Catholic 38, Seward 29

Gregory, S.D. 58, North Central 44

Hampton 58, Meridian 46

Hershey 43, Broken Bow 34

Holdrege 51, Lexington 44

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 65, Fairbury 49

Humphrey St. Francis 60, Nebraska Christian 43

Johnson-Brock 59, Sterling 23

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 58, Bloomfield 49

Malcolm 61, Louisville 45

Milford 51, North Bend Central 42

Neligh-Oakdale 64, Twin River 51

Norfolk Catholic 56, Winnebago 46

North Platte St. Patrick’s 51, Elm Creek 44

Northern Valley, Kan. 66, Arapahoe 45

O’Neill 74, Crofton 36

Ogallala 76, Scottsbluff 45

Omaha Nation 58, Oakland-Craig 55

Omaha Westside 54, Owasso, Okla. 42

Osceola 79, Nebraska Lutheran 69

Pawnee City 57, Weeping Water 40

Pierce 48, Lutheran High Northeast 30

Potter-Dix 61, Minatare 16

Riverside 64, Twin Loup 34

Shelton 67, Lawrence-Nelson 41

Southern Valley 51, Southwest 38

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 61, Franklin 42

Tri County 52, Falls City Sacred Heart 46

Wakefield 51, Hartington-Newcastle 22

Wayne 55, Guardian Angels 26

Wilber-Clatonia 49, Thayer Central 43

Winside 44, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 31

Wisner-Pilger 71, Stanton 51

Wynot 52, Irene-Wakonda, S.D. 40

York 59, Adams Central 45

Yutan 65, Raymond Central 40

Harrison Holiday Tournament

Third Place

Hay Springs 60, Sioux County 23

Knight Holiday Classic

Hartington Cedar Catholic 77, Archbishop Bergan 72

South Sioux City 73, Parkview Christian 59

Maxwell Booster Club Tournament

Championship

South Loup 50, Maxwell 26

Third Place

Sandhills Valley 64, Brady 40

Metro Holiday Tournament

Bellevue East 65, Omaha Benson 54

Omaha Burke 81, Buena Vista 32

Papillion-LaVista 72, Omaha South 42

Westview 79, Omaha Northwest 39

Paxton Pre-Holiday Tournament

Championship

Maywood-Hayes Center 59, Paxton 50

Pleasanton Holiday Tournament

Third Place

Cambridge 53, Anselmo-Merna 28

Runza Holiday Classic

Central City 49, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 33

GIRLS SCORES:

Adams Central 45, York 39, OT

Alliance 59, Bayard 52

Alma 49, Medicine Valley 32

Arapahoe 50, Northern Valley, Kan. 29

Auburn 45, Johnson County Central 20

Bellevue West 46, Liberty North, Mo. 45

Bennington 57, Ashland-Greenwood 31

Bishop Neumann 55, Omaha Gross Catholic 27

Blair 55, Hastings 34

Bloomfield 48, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 45

Chase County 42, Northern Heights, Kan. 29

Clarkson/Leigh 33, Columbus Lakeview 27

Columbus Scotus 73, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 37

Cozad 51, Wood River 45

Crofton 46, O’Neill 32

Doniphan-Trumbull 48, Sandy Creek 34

Dorchester 52, Cedar Bluffs 11

Exeter/Milligan 43, Friend 19

Fairbury 45, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 23

Falls City 38, Elmwood-Murdock 33

Falls City Sacred Heart 59, Tri County 33

Fort Calhoun 43, Ralston 21

Gothenburg 66, Amherst 46

Grand Island Central Catholic 46, Seward 40

Gregory, S.D. 41, North Central 40

Guardian Angels 47, Wayne 33

Hartington Cedar Catholic 51, Dakota Valley, S.D. 45

Hershey 44, Broken Bow 40

Holdrege 48, Lexington 13

Humphrey St. Francis 41, Nebraska Christian 30

Johnson-Brock 72, Sterling 67

Kearney Catholic 47, Boone Central 39

Malcolm 64, Louisville 23

Meridian 56, Hampton 23

Minden 57, Gibbon 13

Norfolk Catholic 46, Winnebago 34

Norris 52, Aurora 11

North Bend Central 46, Milford 40

North Platte St. Patrick’s 46, Elm Creek 35

Oakland-Craig 72, Omaha Nation 34

Omaha Mercy 52, Nebraska City 37

Osceola 40, Nebraska Lutheran 26

Parkview Christian 64, Griswold, Iowa 16

Pender 48, Bancroft-Rosalie 32

Pierce 48, Lutheran High Northeast 30

Sandhills/Thedford 48, Ansley-Litchfield 40

Scottsbluff 60, Gering 48

Shelby/Rising City 42, High Plains Community 26

Shelton 57, Lawrence-Nelson 23

Southern Valley 60, Southwest 33

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 65, Franklin 22

Thayer Central 47, Wilber-Clatonia 30

Torrington, Wyo. 55, Chadron 53, OT

Wakefield 48, Hartington-Newcastle 29

Wauneta-Palisade 63, Dundy County-Stratton 29

Waverly 61, Crete 27

West Point-Beemer 60, Douglas County West 54, OT

Winside 49, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 34

Wisner-Pilger 45, Stanton 35

Wynot 48, Irene-Wakonda, S.D. 37

Yutan 51, Raymond Central 35

Harrison Holiday Tournament

Championship

Hay Springs 50, Morrill 46

Third Place

Crawford 48, Banner County 13

Maxwell Booster Club Tournament

Third Place

Sandhills Valley 41, Brady 36

Metro Holiday Tournament

Omaha Burke 68, Buena Vista 26

Omaha Northwest 53, Elkhorn South 51

Westview 41, Omaha South 38

Nike Tournament of Champion

Mike Bracket

Omaha Skutt Catholic 63, Mesa, Ariz. 24

Paxton Pre-Holiday Tournament

Championship

Maywood-Hayes Center 68, Paxton 19

Third Place

Mullen 40, Garden County 38

Pleasanton Holiday Tournament

Championship

Ravenna 49, Anselmo-Merna 36

Third Place

Pleasanton 51, Cambridge 26

Runza Holiday Classic

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 48, Central City 43

