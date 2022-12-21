High School Basketball Scores (Dec. 20)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school basketball scores and highlights from Tuesday December 20th.
BOYS SCORES:
Alma 51, Medicine Valley 39
Amherst 71, Gothenburg 54
Ansley-Litchfield 59, Sandhills/Thedford 44
Ashland-Greenwood 52, Wahoo 49
Aurora 50, Norris 45
Bancroft-Rosalie 69, Pender 29
Bellevue West 77, Park Hill, Mo. 53
Bishop Neumann 59, Omaha Gross Catholic 55
Blair 57, Hastings 37
Boone Central 50, Kearney Catholic 30
Chadron 67, Torrington, Wyo. 59
Columbus Lakeview 58, Clarkson/Leigh 50
Columbus Scotus 47, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 35
Crete 64, Waverly 38
Doniphan-Trumbull 54, Sandy Creek 37
Douglas County West 56, West Point-Beemer 38
Dundy County-Stratton 62, Wauneta-Palisade 22
Elkhorn Mount Michael 74, Lincoln Lutheran 54
Elmwood-Murdock 58, Falls City 37
Fillmore Central 53, Hastings St. Cecilia 45, OT
Friend 71, Exeter/Milligan 47
Grand Island Central Catholic 38, Seward 29
Gregory, S.D. 58, North Central 44
Hampton 58, Meridian 46
Hershey 43, Broken Bow 34
Holdrege 51, Lexington 44
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 65, Fairbury 49
Humphrey St. Francis 60, Nebraska Christian 43
Johnson-Brock 59, Sterling 23
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 58, Bloomfield 49
Malcolm 61, Louisville 45
Milford 51, North Bend Central 42
Neligh-Oakdale 64, Twin River 51
Norfolk Catholic 56, Winnebago 46
North Platte St. Patrick’s 51, Elm Creek 44
Northern Valley, Kan. 66, Arapahoe 45
O’Neill 74, Crofton 36
Ogallala 76, Scottsbluff 45
Omaha Nation 58, Oakland-Craig 55
Omaha Westside 54, Owasso, Okla. 42
Osceola 79, Nebraska Lutheran 69
Pawnee City 57, Weeping Water 40
Pierce 48, Lutheran High Northeast 30
Potter-Dix 61, Minatare 16
Riverside 64, Twin Loup 34
Shelton 67, Lawrence-Nelson 41
Southern Valley 51, Southwest 38
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 61, Franklin 42
Tri County 52, Falls City Sacred Heart 46
Wakefield 51, Hartington-Newcastle 22
Wayne 55, Guardian Angels 26
Wilber-Clatonia 49, Thayer Central 43
Winside 44, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 31
Wisner-Pilger 71, Stanton 51
Wynot 52, Irene-Wakonda, S.D. 40
York 59, Adams Central 45
Yutan 65, Raymond Central 40
Harrison Holiday Tournament
Third Place
Hay Springs 60, Sioux County 23
Knight Holiday Classic
Hartington Cedar Catholic 77, Archbishop Bergan 72
South Sioux City 73, Parkview Christian 59
Maxwell Booster Club Tournament
Championship
South Loup 50, Maxwell 26
Third Place
Sandhills Valley 64, Brady 40
Metro Holiday Tournament
Bellevue East 65, Omaha Benson 54
Omaha Burke 81, Buena Vista 32
Papillion-LaVista 72, Omaha South 42
Westview 79, Omaha Northwest 39
Paxton Pre-Holiday Tournament
Championship
Maywood-Hayes Center 59, Paxton 50
Pleasanton Holiday Tournament
Third Place
Cambridge 53, Anselmo-Merna 28
Runza Holiday Classic
Central City 49, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 33
GIRLS SCORES:
Adams Central 45, York 39, OT
Alliance 59, Bayard 52
Alma 49, Medicine Valley 32
Arapahoe 50, Northern Valley, Kan. 29
Auburn 45, Johnson County Central 20
Bellevue West 46, Liberty North, Mo. 45
Bennington 57, Ashland-Greenwood 31
Bishop Neumann 55, Omaha Gross Catholic 27
Blair 55, Hastings 34
Bloomfield 48, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 45
Chase County 42, Northern Heights, Kan. 29
Clarkson/Leigh 33, Columbus Lakeview 27
Columbus Scotus 73, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 37
Cozad 51, Wood River 45
Crofton 46, O’Neill 32
Doniphan-Trumbull 48, Sandy Creek 34
Dorchester 52, Cedar Bluffs 11
Exeter/Milligan 43, Friend 19
Fairbury 45, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 23
Falls City 38, Elmwood-Murdock 33
Falls City Sacred Heart 59, Tri County 33
Fort Calhoun 43, Ralston 21
Gothenburg 66, Amherst 46
Grand Island Central Catholic 46, Seward 40
Gregory, S.D. 41, North Central 40
Guardian Angels 47, Wayne 33
Hartington Cedar Catholic 51, Dakota Valley, S.D. 45
Hershey 44, Broken Bow 40
Holdrege 48, Lexington 13
Humphrey St. Francis 41, Nebraska Christian 30
Johnson-Brock 72, Sterling 67
Kearney Catholic 47, Boone Central 39
Malcolm 64, Louisville 23
Meridian 56, Hampton 23
Minden 57, Gibbon 13
Norfolk Catholic 46, Winnebago 34
Norris 52, Aurora 11
North Bend Central 46, Milford 40
North Platte St. Patrick’s 46, Elm Creek 35
Oakland-Craig 72, Omaha Nation 34
Omaha Mercy 52, Nebraska City 37
Osceola 40, Nebraska Lutheran 26
Parkview Christian 64, Griswold, Iowa 16
Pender 48, Bancroft-Rosalie 32
Pierce 48, Lutheran High Northeast 30
Sandhills/Thedford 48, Ansley-Litchfield 40
Scottsbluff 60, Gering 48
Shelby/Rising City 42, High Plains Community 26
Shelton 57, Lawrence-Nelson 23
Southern Valley 60, Southwest 33
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 65, Franklin 22
Thayer Central 47, Wilber-Clatonia 30
Torrington, Wyo. 55, Chadron 53, OT
Wakefield 48, Hartington-Newcastle 29
Wauneta-Palisade 63, Dundy County-Stratton 29
Waverly 61, Crete 27
West Point-Beemer 60, Douglas County West 54, OT
Winside 49, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 34
Wisner-Pilger 45, Stanton 35
Wynot 48, Irene-Wakonda, S.D. 37
Yutan 51, Raymond Central 35
Harrison Holiday Tournament
Championship
Hay Springs 50, Morrill 46
Third Place
Crawford 48, Banner County 13
Maxwell Booster Club Tournament
Third Place
Sandhills Valley 41, Brady 36
Metro Holiday Tournament
Omaha Burke 68, Buena Vista 26
Omaha Northwest 53, Elkhorn South 51
Westview 41, Omaha South 38
Nike Tournament of Champion
Mike Bracket
Omaha Skutt Catholic 63, Mesa, Ariz. 24
Paxton Pre-Holiday Tournament
Championship
Maywood-Hayes Center 68, Paxton 19
Third Place
Mullen 40, Garden County 38
Pleasanton Holiday Tournament
Championship
Ravenna 49, Anselmo-Merna 36
Third Place
Pleasanton 51, Cambridge 26
Runza Holiday Classic
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 48, Central City 43
