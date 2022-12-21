Huskers put five in Double Figures in win over Queens

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Sam Griesel’s 16 points led five Huskers in double figures, as Nebraska closed out non-conference action with a 75-65 win over Queens in Campio’s Battle in the Vault Tuesday evening.

Griesel, who hit 6-of-9 shots and added three assists, keyed a balanced attack that saw the Huskers shoot 53 percent from the field, including 56 percent in the opening 20 minutes. Nebraska (7-6) never trailed in snapping a three-game losing streak. In addition to Griesel, Keisei Tominaga added 15 points off the bench while Derrick Walker (13), Juwan Gary (11) and Emmanuel Bandoumel (10) gave NU five players in double figures.

Walker also matched his career high with six assists, while Bandoumel grabbed eight boards, as the Huskers out-rebounded Queens, 41-35, and held the Royals (9-3) to a season-low 33.8 percent shooting. Nebraska jumped on the visitors, scoring the first 11 points, including four by Walker, to take an early lead. Queens pulled to within 13-9 after a pair of 3-pointers from Quan McCluney before Walker and Wilhelm Breidenbach keyed another 11-0 spurt as the Huskers built a 24-9 lead after a Walker basket. Queens got within 24-15 after a 3-point play from A.J. McKee before NU used a 7-0 run to push the lead back to 16, at 31-16 after a Sam Griesel basket and eventually built the lead to 17 in the final minutes of the first half. Nebraska led by as many as 17, at 60-43 after Tominaga’s 3-pointer with 12:15 left, but the Royals made one last run.

Queens used a 10-2 surge to get within nine, at 62-53 after McKee’s jumper with 9:21 remaining, but baskets from Bandoumel and Gary pushed the lead back to 13, and NU led in double figures the rest of the night. Kenny Dye and McKee led Queens with 13 points apiece, as the Royals shot just 26 percent in the first half.

The Huskers will be off for Christmas before returning to action on Dec. 29 when the Huskers resume Big Ten action against Iowa. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. and the game will be televised on BTN and carried on the Huskers Sports Network. Tickets are available for the matchup by visiting Huskers.com/Tickets or calling 800-8-BIGRED.

