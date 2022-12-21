Lauritzen Gardens hoping to get people in the holiday spirit

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Lauritzen Gardens is touting its daytime holiday display called “Merry and Bright.”

It’s designed to make people here in Omaha feel like they are touring New York City without leaving the metro. More specifically -- it’s a bit of a takeoff on the famous Rockefeller Center.

The design includes replicas of angels that you would see in the Big Apple, as well as nutcrackers and a Statue of Liberty.

At the center of it all is a huge poinsettia tree, roughly twenty feet high. It’s dubbed as the largest of its kind in the Omaha area. There are also trains going round and round the myriad of plants on the outer edges.

“Each year we try to develop a different theme,” said Mia Jenkins, a spokeswoman for Lauritzen Gardens. “This year we chose New York City and Rockefeller Plaza. Just as New York has this iconic tree, we have this iconic poinsettia tree and 700+ plants. Then we created Central Plaza with the angel sculptures and water features. "

Mary Watson of Elkhorn brought her children to get in the Christmas spirit. She said, “I love it. I love all the Christmas stuff and enjoy the season.”

In addition, Lauritzen Gardens has “Bright Nights,” a night-time display with lots of lights. The lights go on at 4:30 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Lauritzen Gardens is closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.