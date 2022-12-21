Lincoln Catholic, other city, county schools address Wednesday, Thursday classes and activities

(WABI)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The anticipated blizzard conditions for the second half of the day Wednesday and into Thursday have forced area schools to make some tough choices regarding classes ahead of the Christmas break for students.

Tuesday night, Lincoln Catholic Schools announced that classes would be canceled for Wednesday, which was a half day and the last day before break began.

Lincoln Lutheran had their last day of class before the close of the semester on Tuesday.

In southern Lancaster County, Norris Public Schools says class will be dismissed at 1:30 p.m., which is also the last day for the district before their winter break. Meanwhile, Palmyra District OR-1, which includes Bennet Elementary, will dismiss at 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, their final day of the semester.

In northern Lancaster County, Raymond Central Public Schools, set to dismiss classes on Wednesday (their final day before winter break) at 1:45 p.m., has decided to cancel class for the day. Malcolm Public Schools has also called off the last day of school before their break.

As for the number of activities planned for Thursday night, no official announcement has yet to be made the NSAA regarding whether or not they’ll be conducted. Some schools already rescheduled activities for later in the week to Tuesday evening.

For the latest updates on closings around the area, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kasey Martinson faces felony charges after a December 15 pursuit on Interstate 80 which covered...
Trucker faces felony charges after chase across Nebraska
First responders are investigating a serious crash north of Lincoln near 70th Street and...
Person hospitalized after crash north of Lincoln
McCool Junction High School student dies in crash with semi
Winter Weather Advisory until Noon Monday. Area of snow and freezing drizzle.
Dangerous winter weather expected this week
LFR is working to put out flames that broke out inside Komi Auto near 22nd & Y. Y Street is...
North Lincoln fire causes $225,000 in damage

Latest News

LPS Logo
LPS cancels classes for both Wednesday and Thursday
Winter weather to impact holiday travel
Nebraska State Patrol urges caution while driving this holiday
Winter weather to impact holiday travel plans
Winter Weather to impact holiday travel
Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in place across the state from midday...
Accumulating snow, dangerous cold arrives for the second half of the week...