Lincoln Catholic, other city, county schools address Wednesday, Thursday classes and activities

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The anticipated blizzard conditions for the second half of the day Wednesday and into Thursday have forced area schools to make some tough choices regarding classes ahead of the Christmas break for students.

Tuesday night, Lincoln Catholic Schools announced that classes would be canceled for Wednesday, which was a half day and the last day before break began.

Lincoln Lutheran had their last day of class before the close of the semester on Tuesday.

In southern Lancaster County, Norris Public Schools says class will be dismissed at 1:30 p.m., which is also the last day for the district before their winter break. Meanwhile, Palmyra District OR-1, which includes Bennet Elementary, will dismiss at 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, their final day of the semester.

In northern Lancaster County, Raymond Central Public Schools, set to dismiss classes on Wednesday (their final day before winter break) at 1:45 p.m., has decided to cancel class for the day. Malcolm Public Schools has also called off the last day of school before their break.

As for the number of activities planned for Thursday night, no official announcement has yet to be made the NSAA regarding whether or not they’ll be conducted. Some schools already rescheduled activities for later in the week to Tuesday evening.

