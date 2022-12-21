Lincoln Public Schools moves remaining finals to January

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools sent new guidance regarding finals to students and families Wednesday, after making the decision to cancel classes this week due to weather.

LPS announced it will move the remaining first semester finals to January. In order to accommodate moving the finals while starting the second semester classes, LPS Associate Superintendent for Instruction Matt Larson said they are making the following changes:

All high school students will report to their second semester (term 3) classes and follow an early release schedule January 4 - 6. From 2-3:15 p.m. on those first three days will be used to make up the final exams for the first semester. High schools will be communicating the final exam plan for these days by 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Student attendance is optional from 2-3:15 p.m. and is for those students who want an opportunity to improve their first semester final grade.

To ensure this postponement does not negatively impact your high school student’s success, grades that students receive on the final exams taken January 4 - 6 will only be used if it improves a student’s first semester grade. (The grade earned on the final will not be used if it negatively impacts your student’s semester grade.) This will give all students an opportunity to demonstrate what they have learned in the first semester.

To maintain consistency, any grade students earned on their final exams taken Tuesday, December 20, will also only be counted if it improves a student’s first semester grade. (The grade earned on the final taken Tuesday will not be used if it negatively impacts your student’s semester grade.)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.