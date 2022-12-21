LPS cancels classes for both Wednesday and Thursday

By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:53 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (LPS Press Release) - Due to the Winter Weather Warning for Wednesday and Thursday issued by the National Weather Service, Lincoln Public Schools announced a School Closure Day for Wednesday, Dec. 21, and a District Closure Day for Thursday, Dec. 22.

“This is not an easy decision for us to make so far out, but all of the forecasts and information from experts suggests the timing of this storm will impact our students and staff as they leave school on Wednesday,” said LPS Superintendent Paul Gausman. “We know that school closures can cause hardships for families and our community. We have to consider the forecasted timing of the winter storm in combination with all of the hazardous winter weather conditions our staff, students and families could encounter across the approximately 100 square miles our school district spans.”

The School Closure Day on Wednesday means all classes and activities are canceled. The District Closure Day on Thursday means that all LPS buildings will be closed, in addition to all classes and activities being canceled.

More information will be sent soon to high school families about plans for first semester finals.

Please visit the LPS website for more information about our school closing procedures: https://home.lps.org/closings/.

