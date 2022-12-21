Malachi Coleman signs with Nebraska

Malachi Coleman talks to young athletes at the 'Fly Like Chi' camp in Lincoln.
Malachi Coleman talks to young athletes at the 'Fly Like Chi' camp in Lincoln.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Malachi Coleman is heading to Nebraska, after all. The Lincoln East standout committed to the Huskers in October, but re-opened his recruitment six weeks later. On Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period, Coleman signed with the hometown Huskers. He had recently visited Colorado.

Coleman is a four-star recruit who ranks among the top 100 players in the 2023 signing class. He had 1,057 receiving yards and 16 touchdown catches in two years at Lincoln East.

National Signing Day: Rhule’s first recruiting class at Nebraska

