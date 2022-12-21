Man fought, bit officers during medical call in south Kearney

(Diamond Nunnally (KSNB))
By KSNB Local4
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A medical service call Tuesday morning ended with an assault on Kearney Police officers.

Just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, Kearney Police said officers were dispatched to Casey’s on Talmadge Street in south Kearney. They were called out to assist Good Samaritan EMS with a call involving a man reporting a possible medical issue inside the store.

KPD said in a release that 23-year-old Christian Gonzalez was displaying “nonsensical, paranoid, and aggressive behavior” toward EMS staff. Police said once the first officer arrived, the man became more agitated and aggressive. They said a fight started as officers tried to restrain him.

Police said an officer and Gonzalez were on the floor when two more officers arrived on scene to assist.

KPD said Gonzalez displayed extraordinary strength and resistance and bit or tried to bite each of the officers multiple times.

Gonzalez was taken to CHI Health Good Samaritan for treatment while the officers were all treated and released.

Kearney Police Chief Bryan Waugh said Gonzalez appeared to be experiencing an excited delirium or drug induced paranoia condition.

“Thankfully, our officers weren’t seriously injured. This case is an example of the dangers of this job and the dynamic encounters police officers may face on any given call for service,” said Chief Waugh. “An assault against any Kearney police officer is completely unacceptable.”

He said the case will be reviewed internally, as with all use of force incidents.

“The officers involved acted with a high level of professionalism and in accordance with established training, policy, and expectations, responding to active resistance and physical aggression,” said Chief Waugh.

KPD said this remains an active investigation related to assault on a police officer, obstructing and disorderly conduct.

