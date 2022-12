National Signing Day: Rhule’s first recruiting class at Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Matt Rhule had less than a month to complete his first signing class at Nebraska. The Cornhuskers new head coach and his staff crisscrossed the country to find players for the 2023 roster. Rhule also made a strong emphasis in Nebraska, where he was able to reaffirm commitments from players like Gunnar Gottula, Maverick Noonan, and Brock Knutson.

Here is a list of Nebraska’s 2023 signees:

Dwight Bootle: https://twitter.com/HuskerFBNation/status/1605536864269586432

Kwinten Ives: https://twitter.com/HuskerFBNation/status/1605540035343761409

Rhamir Stewart: https://twitter.com/HuskerFBNation/status/1605544163457454085

Jaylen Lloyd: https://twitter.com/HuskerFBNation/status/1605552950117441536

Tristan Alvaro: https://twitter.com/HuskerFBNation/status/1605556252565639171

Gunnar Gottula: https://twitter.com/HuskerFBNation/status/1605559830080528385

Jason Maciejczak: https://twitter.com/HuskerFBNation/status/1605562652020789248

Jaidyn Doss: https://twitter.com/HuskerFBNation/status/1605566674949885954

Maverick Noonan: https://twitter.com/HuskerFBNation/status/1605571954550808576

Syncere Safeeullah: https://twitter.com/HuskerFBNation/status/1605574900021747713

Sam Sledge: https://twitter.com/HuskerFBNation/status/1605574900021747713

Princewill Umanmielen: https://twitter.com/HuskerFBNation/status/1605574900021747713

Riley Van Poppel: https://twitter.com/HuskerFBNation/status/1605587453892390913

Brice Turner: https://twitter.com/HuskerFBNation/status/1605590044668035076

