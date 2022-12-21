Our Town Lindsay

LINDSAY, Neb. (KOLN) - We caught up with a member of a group called “Lindsay Area Development” to find out how the town is preparing for an exciting future.

“We are a non-profit, 501 C3,” Lindsay Area Development Secretary-Treasurer Jenny Korth said. “We started in 2017, with a mission to sustain the community. We have a variety of different projects that have been a focus this past year. We received, in partnership with the town board, a grant from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to build a hiking and biking trail. We have worked closely with a local landowner to bring in a 22-acre, 42-lot subdivision. This past summer and fall, the infrastructure was put in for that project. We also recognized, with feedback from the community, that we needed access to healthcare. We partnered with Columbus Community Hospital. We renovated a vacant building that we had bought, and we opened the doors in October. So now, we have a medical clinic.”

The next big project is to bring a event and wellness center to town. “It’s going to have a large gymnasium large enough to seat 1,200 people,” Korth said. “It will also have a secondary gym, but also the ability to be converted into a reception hall and event center. We plan on having a 24-hour fitness center there. We know we need to have amenities that get people to come to Lindsay, and this is what the event center and fitness center will bring.”

In addition to that, there are other projects that have happened. “The bar had been closed for two years,” Korth said. “We had a local resident, and a handful of others, who invested in that, and re-opened it again this spring. We also have some residents in the community who purchased a vacant building across from the tavern. Plans are to renovate that, to create space for other businesses. The Farmer’s Wife Boutique and Coffee Co. is another business on main street. That was the first project we did. The owners bought the lots from us, and we helped support getting them going in the community.”

Korth says, Lindsay is a hidden gem. “We’ve got job opportunities with Lindsay Corporation having a manufacturing plant here,” Korth said. “We are located on Highway 91, which does make it easy to get access here. We also have a really strong K-12 school in town, so the community really has that full package.”

If you’d like to volunteer, or provide financial support to projects being done through Lindsay Area Development, feel free to contact Jenny Korth at (402) 889-5639. The web address for LAD is www.lindsayareadevelopment.com. And, you can learn more about the group on Facebook by searching for Lindsay Area Development.

