Santa visits NICU patients and families at Bryan Health

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Some of Santa’s smallest believers and their families received a special surprise on Wednesday as Saint Nick himself paid a visit to Bryan Health’s NICU to deliver some holiday cheer.

Since families in the NICU aren’t able to be home with family for the holidays, Bryan aims to bring the holiday spirit to them.

Ryan and Samantha Gillespie-Hoffman, who are spending their third consecutive holiday in the NICU, say it’s thoughtfulness and special moments like this that bring a sense of normalcy to their difficult situation.

“(It’s) some sense of the holiday spirit,” said Ryan Gillespie-Hoffman. “We can’t be with other family since we’re here, so it really meant a lot.”

