Santa visits NICU patients and families at Bryan Health

Santa visits NICU patients and families at Bryan Health
Santa visits NICU patients and families at Bryan Health(Ryan Valenta)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Some of Santa’s smallest believers and their families received a special surprise on Wednesday as Saint Nick himself paid a visit to Bryan Health’s NICU to deliver some holiday cheer.

Since families in the NICU aren’t able to be home with family for the holidays, Bryan aims to bring the holiday spirit to them.

Ryan and Samantha Gillespie-Hoffman, who are spending their third consecutive holiday in the NICU, say it’s thoughtfulness and special moments like this that bring a sense of normalcy to their difficult situation.

“(It’s) some sense of the holiday spirit,” said Ryan Gillespie-Hoffman. “We can’t be with other family since we’re here, so it really meant a lot.”

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in place across the state from midday...
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Accumulating snow, dangerous cold arrives
FBI Omaha served a warrant at the home of Councilman Vinny Palermo, right, on the morning of...
FBI serves warrants at homes of Omaha Police officers, Councilman Palermo
LPD File Photo
Police investigating late-night robbery at fast food restaurant in southeast Lincoln
LPS Logo
LPS cancels classes for both Wednesday and Thursday
Kasey Martinson faces felony charges after a December 15 pursuit on Interstate 80 which covered...
Trucker faces felony charges after chase across Nebraska

Latest News

Brian Schwab, Lancaster County snow plow driver prepares to head out in Wednesday's winter storm.
Lancaster County ready to tackle potential storm amid staffing, equiptment shortages
Winter Weather Alerts
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Bitterly cold temperatures, dangerously cold wind chills & windy conditions
Generic snow
Snow emergency declared for Lincoln
Rendering of the temporary gaming floor at Grand Island Casino Resort location in the Fonner...
Big day for Fonner Park as temporary gaming application approved