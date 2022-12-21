Snow emergency declared for Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A snow emergency has been declared for the City of Lincoln as a winter storm moves into the area.

The following is information released from Lincoln Transportation and Utilities:

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities has declared a Snow Emergency for the City of Lincoln effective at 8 p.m. tonight, Wednesday, December 21. No parking bans will be in effect at that time, but residents are asked to prepare for removal of vehicles from emergency snow routes, bus routes and arterial streets, if necessary.

City Operations: Winter operations crews are standing by and are prepared for anticipated weather conditions.

National Weather Service: A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 7 p.m. Friday, December 23. Extreme cold, high winds, light icing, wind chills as low as 40 below zero, and snow accumulation up to 4 inches are possible.

Weather conditions: Overcast

Street conditions: Drivers should be alert for slick spots.

