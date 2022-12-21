Snow emergency declared for Lincoln

Generic snow
Generic snow(PxHere)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A snow emergency has been declared for the City of Lincoln as a winter storm moves into the area.

The following is information released from Lincoln Transportation and Utilities:

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities has declared a Snow Emergency for the City of Lincoln effective at 8 p.m. tonight, Wednesday, December 21. No parking bans will be in effect at that time, but residents are asked to prepare for removal of vehicles from emergency snow routes, bus routes and arterial streets, if necessary.

City Operations: Winter operations crews are standing by and are prepared for anticipated weather conditions.

National Weather Service: A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 7 p.m. Friday, December 23. Extreme cold, high winds, light icing, wind chills as low as 40 below zero, and snow accumulation up to 4 inches are possible.

Weather conditions: Overcast

Street conditions: Drivers should be alert for slick spots.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in place across the state from midday...
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Accumulating snow, dangerous cold arrives
FBI Omaha served a warrant at the home of Councilman Vinny Palermo, right, on the morning of...
FBI serves warrants at homes of Omaha Police officers, Councilman Palermo
LPD File Photo
Police investigating late-night robbery at fast food restaurant in southeast Lincoln
LPS Logo
LPS cancels classes for both Wednesday and Thursday
Kasey Martinson faces felony charges after a December 15 pursuit on Interstate 80 which covered...
Trucker faces felony charges after chase across Nebraska

Latest News

Matt Rhule
National Signing Day: Rhule’s first recruiting class at Nebraska
City of Lincoln announces closures and schedule changes due to potential blizzard
Lincoln Public Schools moves remaining finals to January
CO detector
Follow these tips to avoid accidental carbon monoxide poisoning