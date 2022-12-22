Arterial streets in Lincoln are cleared but snow-packed

Meteorologist Bill Rentschler reports on road conditions from the 10/11 Weather Shield Thursday morning.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Transportation and Utilities has declared a Snow Emergency for the City of Lincoln.

No parking bans are in effect at this time, but residents are asked to prepare for removal of vehicles from emergency snow routes, bus routes and arterial streets, if necessary.

Crews are currently plowing arterial streets. View the city’s snowplow tracker and their progress clearing streets here.

Streets in Lincoln are snow covered and snow packed with slick spots. Blowing snow may reduce visibility and recover streets that have been plowed. Drivers are urged to be cautious during the morning commute.

Roads in Lancaster County are a little worse than in the city, and blowing snow is an issue.

Additional winter operations information is available at lincoln.ne.gov/snow.

Video of blowing snow overnight in Lincoln.

The entire state is covered by a Wind Chill Warning that will last through noon on Saturday. A Winter Weather Advisory will continue through Thursday evening in Lincoln. Extreme cold, high winds, light icing, wind chills as low as 45 below zero, and additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch are possible.

WEATHER ALERT DAY: Bitterly cold temperatures, dangerously cold wind chills & windy conditions

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI Omaha served a warrant at the home of Councilman Vinny Palermo, right, on the morning of...
FBI serves warrants at homes of Omaha Police officers, Councilman Palermo
Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in place across the state from midday...
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Accumulating snow, dangerous cold arrives
Malachi Coleman talks to young athletes at the 'Fly Like Chi' camp in Lincoln.
Malachi Coleman signs with Nebraska
City of Lincoln announces closures and schedule changes due to potential blizzard

Latest News

Dangerous wind chills will continue over the next 48 hours with wind chill temperatures ranging...
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Dangerously cold conditions for Thursday and Friday
Snow Plow
Blowing snow overnight in Lincoln
Winter Weather Advisory for much of Nebraska.
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Bitterly cold temperatures, dangerously cold wind chills & windy conditions
roads
Road conditions in Lincoln - 6:45am Thursday