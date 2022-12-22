Arterial streets in Lincoln are cleared but snow-packed

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Transportation and Utilities has declared a Snow Emergency for the City of Lincoln.

No parking bans are in effect at this time, but residents are asked to prepare for removal of vehicles from emergency snow routes, bus routes and arterial streets, if necessary.

Crews are currently plowing arterial streets. View the city’s snowplow tracker and their progress clearing streets here.

Streets in Lincoln are snow covered and snow packed with slick spots. Blowing snow may reduce visibility and recover streets that have been plowed. Drivers are urged to be cautious during the morning commute.

Roads in Lancaster County are a little worse than in the city, and blowing snow is an issue.

Additional winter operations information is available at lincoln.ne.gov/snow.

Video of blowing snow overnight in Lincoln.

The entire state is covered by a Wind Chill Warning that will last through noon on Saturday. A Winter Weather Advisory will continue through Thursday evening in Lincoln. Extreme cold, high winds, light icing, wind chills as low as 45 below zero, and additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch are possible.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.