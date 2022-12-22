City Mission remembers homeless who have died on ‘Longest Night’

The People’s City Mission held a memorial, while at the same time urging those who are without a home to seek shelter
By Samantha Bernt
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wednesday is known as ‘The Longest Night of the Year’ and on this first night of winter when it especially feels like it, shelters around the country remember those who were homeless and died.

Here in Lincoln, the People’s City Mission held a memorial, while at the same time urging those who are without a home to seek shelter amid this freezing and potentially deadly weather.

Earl Johnson has been staying at the Mission since June. He said he’s been outside in cold temperatures but nothing like this.

The Mission’s CEO Pastor Tom Barber said they’ve been working around the clock to make sure everyone has a warm place to stay.

The Mission also took time to remember those they have lost. It said this year, none of the eight deaths were weather-related but Earl said this cold is not survivable.

“This type of cold will kill you, you know you can die,” Johnson said. “We’re encouraging everybody who’s homeless, don’t need to be out there in a tent because it’s not warm enough out there.”

As of Wednesday night, the Mission said they have about 250 people staying at the shelter and by the end of the storm, they anticipate they’ll be housing most of Lincoln’s homeless.

