Gov. Pete Ricketts, First Lady launch Nebraska Capitol Art Experience

The artwork is meant to “tell the story of Nebraska.”
Nebraska State Capitol
Nebraska State Capitol(MGN)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - New artwork at the state capitol aims to bring Nebraskans together.

Gov. Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore unveiled the Nebraska Capitol Art Experience Wednesday. The group of mosaics lining the capitol building work to bring Nebraskans closer to the state’s history.

First Lady Shore said with the centennial anniversary of the start of construction on the Capitol, along with the release of a new license plate design, this was the perfect time.

“The artwork is meant to tell the story of Nebraska,” Shore said. “We hope the website and video showcasing that art helps people understand what Nebraska is about and what makes Nebraskans proud.”

The project was funded through donations from Nebraskans and state businesses, including Mutual of Omaha.

“The Nebraska State Capitol is filled with art that is beautiful and rich in meaning,” Ricketts said. “Through the Capitol Art Experience, Nebraskans from across the state can now learn about this art online.”

Learn about the Capitol’s new artwork and those behind it.

