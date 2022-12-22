Gov. Ricketts issues executive order aimed at strengthening healthcare workforce

The order allows practitioners to more readily serve Nebraskans.
Pete Ricketts talking with Jim Pillen
Pete Ricketts talking with Jim Pillen(Travis Morris)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In conjunction with Gov.-elect Jim Pillen, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has issued an executive order to expedite resources for hospital planning and increasing healthcare workforce capacity in the state.

The order expands the eligibility of healthcare professionals in the state. Statutes regarding provisional licensure and examination results have been suspended. So long as other requirements for licensure have been met, professionals will be able to practice in their specific field.

Requirements have also been deferred for in-person client contact hours and face-to-face, on-site training, allowing for remote alternatives to both in order to obtain a license.

The executive order will expire at the end of June of 2023. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says it will work with the unicameral to make these changes permanent.

