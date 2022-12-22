Holiday travel ramps up at Eppley Airfield, authorities advise caution

With the impending storm, travelers are wary of likely delays.
With holiday travel in full swing, Eppley Airfield is asking fliers to be patient.
By Johan Marin
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bev Hendrick is worried about the weather. She is traveling from Omaha to Arizona to visit family and feared her flight wouldn’t take off as scheduled.

“They’re predicting quite of bit of snow from what I’ve been told,” Hendrick said.

She was right to be nervous. Several flights at Eppley were delayed or canceled Wednesday because of a major storm making its way across the Midwest.

It couldn’t come at a worse time.

Stephen McCoy is the chief information and development officer for Eppley. He said they expect nearly three hundred thousand passengers will fly in and out of the airport between December 16th and January 5th.

“There will be higher volumes, there will be lines both at the airline checking counters, as well as the TSA,” McCoy said.

That’s more than they saw in 2019.

“It’s a lot of travelers who are infrequent travelers who haven’t flown in some time,” Hendrick said.

Hendrick says it’s been a while since she’s traveled because of the pandemic. Now that she’s able to, she’s happy she got the opportunity.

“I’m glad we can travel again, I love to travel,” Hendrick said.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI Omaha served a warrant at the home of Councilman Vinny Palermo, right, on the morning of...
FBI serves warrants at homes of Omaha Police officers, Councilman Palermo
Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in place across the state from midday...
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Accumulating snow, dangerous cold arrives
Malachi Coleman talks to young athletes at the 'Fly Like Chi' camp in Lincoln.
Malachi Coleman signs with Nebraska
A snow plow clears Lincoln streets overnight.
Arterial streets in Lincoln are cleared but snow-packed
City of Lincoln announces closures and schedule changes due to potential blizzard

Latest News

Dangerous wind chills will continue over the next 48 hours with wind chill temperatures ranging...
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Dangerously cold conditions for Thursday and Friday
A snow plow clears Lincoln streets overnight.
Arterial streets in Lincoln are cleared but snow-packed
Snow Plow
Blowing snow overnight in Lincoln
Winter Weather Advisory for much of Nebraska.
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Bitterly cold temperatures, dangerously cold wind chills & windy conditions
roads
Road conditions in Lincoln - 6:45am Thursday