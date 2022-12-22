Huskers top Kansas in triple overtime

Isabelle Bourne is a forward on the Nebraska women's basketball team.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska women’s basketball team outlasted 20th-ranked Kansas, 85-79 in triple overtime on Wednesday. After missing potential game-winning shots at the end of regulation in the first two OTs, Isabelle Bourne broke a 79-79 tie with :34 seconds left with a 3-pointer in front of Nebraska’s bench. Sam Haiby and Maggie Mendelson added free throws late to seal the win for the Huskers.

It was Nebraska’s first triple overtime game since 2012.

Jaz Shelley scored a team-high 24 points. The junior guard made 4 shots from beyond the arc, including a pair in the third overtime. Reigning Big Ten Player of the Week Alexis Markowski added 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Kansas was led by Zakiy Johnson’s 27 points. The Jayhawks entered the game with a 10-0 record.

