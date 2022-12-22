Multiple cancellations, delays reported at LNK airport

Crews remove snow from the runway at LNK airport on Dec. 22.
Crews remove snow from the runway at LNK airport on Dec. 22.(LNK Airport)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:38 AM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Multiple cancellations and delays are being seen at the Lincoln Airport due to frigid temperatures and high winds.

As of 9:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, two United Airlines arrivals to LNK have been canceled - one from Denver scheduled for 1:05 p.m. and one from Chicago scheduled to arrive at 9:43 p.m. A flight set to arrive in Lincoln at 10:47 a.m. from Chicago has been delayed.

Crews remove snow from the LNK runway on Dec. 22.
Crews remove snow from the LNK runway on Dec. 22.(LNK Airport)

Almost all outgoing flights from LNK have been impacted. Three flights have been canceled and one has been delayed. Only one remaining departure flight remains on schedule.

A spokesperson for LNK Airport says there is a possibility delays and cancelations on Thursday impact flight schedules over the next few days.

Stay up to date on the status of flights at LNK here.

It is a similar story at Eppley Airfield in Omaha. Numerous incoming and departing flights have been delayed or canceled.

The latest flight information for the Omaha airport can be found here.

