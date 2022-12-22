NDCS staff member assaulted by inmate in Lincoln

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A staff member at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln suffered a serious injury after they were assaulted on Tuesday.

NDCS said the assault took place inside a pantry office.

“The inmate was verbally aggressive to the staff person and punched him in the head. The injured staff person deployed a burst of oleoresin capsicum (OC), which accidentally hit a second staff person in the head and arm. The second staff member managed to escort the inmate out of the office and made a radio call for assistance. When additional staff members arrived, the inmate was restrained,” NDCS said in a release.

The staff member who was assaulted went to the hospital for treatment.

An investigation of the incident is underway, according to NDCS.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI Omaha served a warrant at the home of Councilman Vinny Palermo, right, on the morning of...
FBI serves warrants at homes of Omaha Police officers, Councilman Palermo
A snow plow clears Lincoln streets overnight.
Arterial streets in Lincoln are cleared but snow-packed
Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in place across the state from midday...
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Accumulating snow, dangerous cold arrives
Malachi Coleman talks to young athletes at the 'Fly Like Chi' camp in Lincoln.
Malachi Coleman signs with Nebraska
City of Lincoln announces closures and schedule changes due to potential blizzard

Latest News

Santa visits NICU patients and families at Bryan Health
Santa visits NICU patients and families at Bryan Health
Santa with Ryan and Samantha Gillespie-Hoffman, and their twins, Levi and Jackson.
Santa visits NICU patients and families at Bryan Health
Crews remove snow from the runway at LNK airport on Dec. 22.
Multiple cancellations, delays reported at LNK airport
One killed in weather-related crash near York on Wednesday