Ricketts, Pillen announce Nebraska state senator appointment

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Businessman Beau Ballard has been appointed as Nebraska’s newest state senator.

Ballard replaces State Sen. Mike Hilgers, who represents Dist. 21, as he takes on the role of Nebraska’s attorney general in January.

The announcement was made Thursday morning during a joint news conference at the capitol with Gov. Pete Ricketts and Governor-elect Jim Pillen.

“Beau will be a great advocate for LD 21. He has been knocking on doors of constituents since he was 12 years old when his grandfather ran for Legislature,” Pillen said in the news release. “He will fight to cut government spending, provide transformative property tax relief, and protect our commonsense, conservative values. Beau is a small business owner who understands the grit, determination, and attention to details it takes to be successful. He will work hard for the people of District 21 and the State of Nebraska.”

According to a news release from Pillen’s office, Ballard is a small business owner, founding BJB Strategies and the Rabbit Hole Bakery. He had also served five years as Hilgers’ legislative aide. Ballard has his bachelor’s degree in business from Colorado Christian University and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the release states.

“Governor-elect Pillen has selected a driven, conservative leader to serve District 21,” Ricketts said in the news release. “Beau’s years of experience as a legislative aid to Senator Hilgers equip him with the knowledge of what matters to the Nebraskans he’ll represent.”

