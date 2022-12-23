AAA offers ‘Tow to Go’ for holidays

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - AAA is once again working to keep impaired drivers off the road during the holidays.

The Auto Club Group is activating its Tow to Go program, which provides transportation for would-be impaired drivers and their vehicles.

The program gets underway Friday, December 23 at 6 p.m. and goes through Monday, January 2 at 6 a.m.

AAA has offered Tow to Go during major holidays for nearly 25 years. During that time, AAA has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road. There were two drivers in Nebraska and Iowa over the Thanksgiving Holiday that utilized the program, received a safe ride home and did not drive impaired.

When someone calls Tow to Go, AAA dispatches at tow truck to transport the driver and vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

The number to call is (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

The service is free for anyone, but AAA wants people to use this as a last resort.

Nationwide, AAA expects this to be the third-busiest year for holiday travel on the roads in history. Crash data from NHTSA proves that combining cocktails with crowded roads can be deadly. From Christmas to New Year’s in 2020, there were 209 drunk-driving related fatalities nationwide. (NHTSA).

“‘Tis the season for gathering with friends and family and AAA is proud to offer this service to help everyone make it home for the holidays safely,” said Brian Ortner with AAA Nebraska. “The greatest gift you can give this holiday season is your presence, so be sure to plan for a safe ride home before the celebrations begin. Alcohol, drugs and even prescription medications can affect your ability to drive and cause unnecessary risks for everyone on the roadway. If you’re tempted to drive impaired, call AAA instead and we’ll transport you and your vehicle to a safe location.”

