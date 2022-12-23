Good Samaritan hit, killed by car after helping stranded driver

The 75-year-old was hit by a car as he was walking back to his vehicle.
The 75-year-old was hit by a car as he was walking back to his vehicle.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A man in Kentucky died while helping a stranded driver on the highway around 6:45 p.m. Thursday.

According to the coroner, 75-year-old George Lucas was driving on U.S. 27 when he spotted a car on the side of the road.

The driver had run out of gas.

Lucas pulled over to help push that person’s car to a nearby gas station to get fuel.

The 75-year-old was hit by a car as he was walking back to his vehicle.

Lucas died at the scene, the coroner said.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash Near York
One killed in weather-related crash near York on Wednesday
A snow plow clears Lincoln streets overnight.
Lincoln city crews continue de-icing treatment on streets
Dangerous wind chills will continue over the next 48 hours with wind chill temperatures ranging...
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Dangerously cold conditions for Thursday and Friday
Cari Allen, 43
Body found in Topeka as authorities continue investigating Cari Allen’s disappearance
Nebraska State Sen. Beau Ballard
Ricketts, Pillen announce Nebraska state senator appointment

Latest News

FILE - Sunrise at the U.S. Capitol, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Washington.
House tees up final vote for $1.7 trillion spending bill
Crime scene tape extends from one side of Washington Street to the other, as police examine a...
Lincoln Police investigating overnight homicide near 20th & Washington
LPD Chief Teresa Ewins
Lincoln Police provide update on overnight homicide
It's a cold mess.
Massive winter storm brings frigid temps, snow and ice to US