Happening this weekend in Lincoln

Several things to check out this weekend around Lincoln in this week's Friday Fast Facts.
By Laura Halm
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 8:14 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The holiday season is alive in the Capital City with a number of events compiled in Friday Fast Facts from Visit Lincoln.

Spread Cheer and Bowl

The holidays are here and what better way to enjoy the company of friends and family than at Sun Valley Lanes & Games! They’re open every day during the holiday season. This event is at Sun Valley Lanes, located at 321 Victory Lane.

Friday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

For more information click here.

Children’s Story Time with author Haley Heibel

Join Indigo Bridge for the first story time in their new home! Bring the kids (suggested age range is 4 to 8-years-old) for a story time hour with author Dr. Haley Heibel. She’ll read her new book ‘Embrace Your Skin, Embrace Yourself’ and talk about embracing the skin you are in. This event is at Indigo Bridge located at 1624 S. 17th Street, Suite 200.

Friday 1 to 2 p.m., free event.

LUX Center for the Arts presents Homer Deus by Neil Celani

LUX Center for the Arts is thrilled to announce the first solo exhibition by Neil Celani titled “Homer Deus.” The works in “Homer Deus” are fun and whimsical, if also satirical with obvious reverence given to the iconic cartoon characters who Celani refers to as ‘Simpsonic gods.” This event is at LUX Center for the Arts located at 2601 N. 48th St.

Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., free admission and items for purchase.

Wreck the Halls with The Killigans

This is a night of live music you don’t want to miss! The Killigans are a seven piece ‘folk punk’ band from Lincoln. The Killigans sound combines the diverse musical tastes of the band’s members fusing punk rock, folk, country and western, Celtic, European folk, Americana and other types of music into an upbeat, foot-stomping party. This event is at 1867 Bar, located at 101 N. 14th St.

Friday 7 p.m., $10 advance ticket, $13 day of show ticket.

