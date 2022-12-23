Holiday Weekend Forecast: Warming temperatures and a small precipitation chance highlight your holiday weekend...

By Ken Siemek
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For many...escaping the “deep freeze” of the past couple of days will be the most important part of the upcoming forecast...but we will also spend a little time talking about a clipper system that will try and bring a light mix of moisture to the region on Christmas Day Sunday.

High pressure building into the region will lead to mostly clear skies and continued cold conditions Friday night...with enough of a northwest wind lingering to keep the WIND CHILL WARNINGS and WIND CHILL ADVISORIES going into Saturday morning. With lighter winds and partly-to-mostly sunny skies, temperatures should rebound back into the teens and 20s for Saturday afternoon. Lows Saturday night will drop below zero one more time...but afternoon readings will head for the 20s...30s...and 40s from east-to-west across the state on Christmas Day. A weak clipper system will follow Santa’s sleigh on Sunday and try to generate a light mix of precipitation...including the possibility of some light rain in the warmer temperatures of western and southwestern Nebraska...while central and eastern Nebraska could see some light snow showers or even some light freezing rain. At this time, no significant travel issues are expected on Sunday...but the latest weather models have increased our precipitation “chances” just a bit over the past 24 hours...so please keep one eye on the upcoming forecasts...and one eye on 10-11 for any weather updates over the weekend.

The “trend” for warming temperatures is expected to continue for much of next week...although Monday is expected to be a bit cooler than Christmas Sunday after the passage of that quick-hitting clipper system. By the middle of next week we expect to be looking at temperatures well into the 40s...with our next chance of precipitation arriving Thursday-Friday...and that could be a rain-changing-to-snow situation...so we’ll also keep an eye on that. Happy Holidays everyone !

WIND CHILL ALERTS
WIND CHILL ALERTS(KOLN)
Saturday AM Lows
Saturday AM Lows(KOLN)
Saturday AM "Feels Like" Temperatures
Saturday AM "Feels Like" Temperatures(KOLN)
Highs On Saturday
Highs On Saturday(KOLN)
Sunday AM Lows
Sunday AM Lows(KOLN)
Highs On Sunday
Highs On Sunday(KOLN)
7-Day Outlook
7-Day Outlook(KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape extends from one side of Washington Street to the other, as police examine a...
Lincoln Police investigating overnight homicide near 20th & Washington
Crash Near York
One killed in weather-related crash near York on Wednesday
A snow plow clears Lincoln streets overnight.
Lincoln city crews continue de-icing treatment on streets
Nebraska State Sen. Beau Ballard
Ricketts, Pillen announce Nebraska state senator appointment
Cari Allen, 43
Body found in Topeka as authorities continue investigating Cari Allen’s disappearance

Latest News

Northwest wind will continue to gust from 35 to 45 mph and wind chills from 20 to 40 degrees...
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Dangerously cold conditions for Friday
Northwest wind will continue to gust from 35 to 45 mph and wind chills from 20 to 40 degrees...
Brad's Friday Afternoon Forecast
Wind chills from 25 to 40 degrees below zero Friday
Brad's Friday Morning Update
Wind chill values from 25 to 45 degrees below zero at times
Brad's First Look Forecast