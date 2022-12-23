Holiday Weekend Forecast: Warming temperatures and a small precipitation chance highlight your holiday weekend...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For many...escaping the “deep freeze” of the past couple of days will be the most important part of the upcoming forecast...but we will also spend a little time talking about a clipper system that will try and bring a light mix of moisture to the region on Christmas Day Sunday.

High pressure building into the region will lead to mostly clear skies and continued cold conditions Friday night...with enough of a northwest wind lingering to keep the WIND CHILL WARNINGS and WIND CHILL ADVISORIES going into Saturday morning. With lighter winds and partly-to-mostly sunny skies, temperatures should rebound back into the teens and 20s for Saturday afternoon. Lows Saturday night will drop below zero one more time...but afternoon readings will head for the 20s...30s...and 40s from east-to-west across the state on Christmas Day. A weak clipper system will follow Santa’s sleigh on Sunday and try to generate a light mix of precipitation...including the possibility of some light rain in the warmer temperatures of western and southwestern Nebraska...while central and eastern Nebraska could see some light snow showers or even some light freezing rain. At this time, no significant travel issues are expected on Sunday...but the latest weather models have increased our precipitation “chances” just a bit over the past 24 hours...so please keep one eye on the upcoming forecasts...and one eye on 10-11 for any weather updates over the weekend.

The “trend” for warming temperatures is expected to continue for much of next week...although Monday is expected to be a bit cooler than Christmas Sunday after the passage of that quick-hitting clipper system. By the middle of next week we expect to be looking at temperatures well into the 40s...with our next chance of precipitation arriving Thursday-Friday...and that could be a rain-changing-to-snow situation...so we’ll also keep an eye on that. Happy Holidays everyone !

