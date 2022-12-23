Lincoln drivers should watch for slick spots

A view of 10th and Van Dorn Streets in Lincoln on Friday, December 23, 2022.
A view of 10th and Van Dorn Streets in Lincoln on Friday, December 23, 2022.(Lincoln Traffic Cameras)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Snow Emergency for the City of Lincoln expired at 8 a.m. Friday. No parking bans are in effect but residents are urged to avoid parking on emergency snow routes, bus routes and arterial streets.

Arterial streets, bus and school routes have been plowed and treated. Crews are on patrol monitoring for drifting snow and refrozen areas that may develop during the morning commute.

Streets range from clear to partially snow-covered. Drivers are urged to be cautious and watch for slick spots, especially on untreated streets.

Blowing snow and wind chills as low as 30 below zero are possible. A Wind Chill Warning is in effect until noon Saturday, December 24.

WEATHER ALERT DAY: Dangerously cold conditions for Friday

