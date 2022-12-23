Lincoln woman known for giving back wins free car for Christmas

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It was a special surprise for 71-year-old Marilyn Wylie of Lincoln after her daughter nominated her to be gifted a free car for Christmas. On Friday, she got her brand new set of wheels, one that can now help her get to essential healthcare appointments without worry.

“This is beyond amazing,” said Michelle Thompson, Wylie’s daughter. “Nobody could ever know what this means.”

Wylie has been battling Leukemia for nearly two years, but despite all the hardship she continues to give back. She spends hours each day preparing hundreds of meals for people in Lincoln as part of the Meals on Wheels Program.

“She helps five days of those and she dishes up at least 1,100 little containers every day you know, so they have their individual servings helps to get them fed at least one meal a day,” Thompson said.

Wylie was nominated by her daughter in a letter that moved those who chose her and those who read it for the first time on Friday. Michelle included a line about her mom saying even if her mom wasn’t the winner, she would still congratulate whoever was chosen.

“You know Marilyn, the minute she steps into the room you know that just blessings are coming into that room no matter how small,” said Wylie.

It was not just the car she was gifted on Friday. Auto Connection, who put on the giveaway, is also giving her a year of free maintenance and a year of support from AAA.

“Just she’s just, she’s just amazing,” Thompson said. “She makes sure that she passes that along to everybody.”

The winner was selected by members of Lincoln’s Chapter of the Elk Club. The members said seeing Wylie on Friday, after reading about her on paper, was a perfect description.

